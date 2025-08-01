The Affordable Furniture Piece You Might Be Overlooking For Extra Kitchen Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If your kitchen drawers are cluttered and overflowing, you might be looking for a new piece to add to your kitchen to increase your storage capacity. However, installing an entirely new shelf, pantry, or drawers can require a big, expensive renovation. Rather than going through this massive undertaking, get a cheap, convenient piece of furniture that comes in various shapes and sizes: a baker's rack.
Baker's racks vary greatly in design and function, and while their original purpose was as a place to roll out dough (hence the name), today many baker's racks are optimized for storage. They typically have large, open shelves, and different shelves come with different features like hooks, wine racks, and even power outlets. You'll often find baker's racks with a more vintage style, but there are also racks that fit modern, industrial, farmhouse, or other kitchen styles (Even if you find a vintage rack you love, there are lots of great ways to combine vintage and modern styles in your kitchen). No matter what your budget is or how much space you have, you can find the perfect baker's rack for you; when combined with other organization hacks that give you more countertop space, the right baker's rack can make your kitchen feel much roomier and less cluttered.
Examples of baker's racks you can buy
There are tons of baker's racks to choose from, and which you should pick comes down to your needs, budget, and space. If you need a lot more storage and possibly even a place to put your microwave, consider something like this baker's rack from the SNTD store on Amazon, which has three power outlets, 10 wooden shelves, and hooks perfect for utensils or coffee mugs. It would make a perfect place for a coffee bar, freeing up your counters from your coffee maker and all the coffee essentials you keep around it.
If you have a larger kitchen and need to move to different areas frequently, consider getting a baker's rack with wheels so you can move it around and keep utensils and other necessities close by. For instance, this rack from Leteuke has four shelves and a vertical rack with hooks and can be easily carted around the kitchen.
If you have a smaller space or a limited budget, don't worry. While a bit basic looking, this Amazon Basics steel wire rack can also get the job done cheap, as it's only $29.38. The shelves are adjustable, meaning that even if you need to store something taller, you'll have plenty of room to do so. If you need more room, you can get a taller, 5-shelf version for only about $6 more.