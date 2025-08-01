The Affordable Furniture Piece You Might Be Overlooking For Extra Kitchen Storage

There are tons of baker's racks to choose from, and which you should pick comes down to your needs, budget, and space. If you need a lot more storage and possibly even a place to put your microwave, consider something like this baker's rack from the SNTD store on Amazon, which has three power outlets, 10 wooden shelves, and hooks perfect for utensils or coffee mugs. It would make a perfect place for a coffee bar, freeing up your counters from your coffee maker and all the coffee essentials you keep around it.

If you have a larger kitchen and need to move to different areas frequently, consider getting a baker's rack with wheels so you can move it around and keep utensils and other necessities close by. For instance, this rack from Leteuke has four shelves and a vertical rack with hooks and can be easily carted around the kitchen.

If you have a smaller space or a limited budget, don't worry. While a bit basic looking, this Amazon Basics steel wire rack can also get the job done cheap, as it's only $29.38. The shelves are adjustable, meaning that even if you need to store something taller, you'll have plenty of room to do so. If you need more room, you can get a taller, 5-shelf version for only about $6 more.