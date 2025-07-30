The 10 Most Famous Burgers From TV And Film

We experience food not just through smell, taste, and texture, but through sight as well, so it's hardly surprising that food has played a central role in many movies and TV shows over the years. Aside from all the documentaries and reality shows about cooking and eating, countless films revolve around the topics, such as 1994's "Eat Drink Man Woman," 2014's "Chef," and 2023's "The Taste of Things." Over on television, there have been fewer high-profile fictional shows about food, but "The Bear" holds down the category all on its own.

You don't need an entire movie or show dedicated to cuisine to provide a memorable portrayal of food on screen, though. "Twin Peaks" doesn't revolve around the menu at the Double R Diner, but that cherry pie has become iconic in its own right. "When Harry Met Sally" has very little to do with food, but Meg Ryan's raunchy re-enactment in the delicatessen led to one of the most famous lines in cinema history.

Burgers have been an American institution since the 1920s, when White Castle opened its doors, and the rise of this iconic sandwich mirrored the rise of Hollywood as one of the country's most popular exports. It's hardly surprising, therefore, that many movies and television shows have featured prominent scenes that revolve around some of the absolute best burgers. It would be impossible to create an exhaustive list of hamburgers on the screen, but we've rounded up 10 of the most iconic.