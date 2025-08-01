These Are The US States With The Best (And The Worst) Restaurant Tippers

Tipping has a strange history that may be traced back to medieval Europe. However, in the United States the practice has become much more expected, at much higher rates, than it is in most of the rest of the world. A lot of this is due to servers' wages being lower, requiring customers to pick up the slack that employers won't. But this culture is starting to fracture. More people have begun to question tipping at restaurants. At the same time, higher percentages are becoming the norm. When it comes to the biggest extremes in tipping, Delaware and California have the top and bottom rates in the nation respectively.

This data comes from the platform Toast and was calculated based on tips applied during non-cash digital transactions in Q1 of 2024, covering both full service and quick service restaurants. Delaware ranked as the state with the best tippers, at a generous average of 22.1%. All the way across the country, servers in California got the smallest tips, averaging 17.9%. Notably, the Golden State was actually much closer to the nationwide average of 18.9%. No other state even topped a 21% average tip. However, there is a big asterisk here because some states with the lowest tips have much higher tipped minimum wages.