How One California Taco Shop Grew Into A Multistate Phenomenon

Drive the busy streets of Southern California and you'll probably barely make it a mile before you spot a Roberto's Taco Shop. Or, maybe it was an Alberto's Taco Shop? Now you're definitely sure you just drove passed a Filiberto's Taco Shop, but it looks almost exactly the same as the last two. It's not a freaky coincidence, but instead, a taco-filled phenomenon that's taken SoCal by storm and even expanded into neighboring states.

Roberto's Taco Shop is the blueprint for all of the 70+ other "berto's" taco shops sprinkled throughout California, Nevada, Texas, and even Utah. It was the first of its kind, easily making our ranking of the absolute best tacos in San Diego. When founders Roberto and Dolores Robledo opened the shop in 1964, it became so successful that they were happy to let close friends and family members open restaurants under the same name, reaping the rewards together. That all changed when Roberto Robledo caught one of Roberto's Taco Shops forgoing fresh ingredients, became angry with the situation, and forced them to stop using the "Roberto's" name. So, they did, simply changing a letter or two and going about daily business. The trend caught on, and now you'll spot Hilberto's, Riliberto's, Juanberto's, and many more of the "berto's" scattered alongside Roberto's.