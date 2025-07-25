What Makes California's Grunion Run A Unique Fish-Catching Experience
Every year, the beaches along southern and Baja, California come alive as thousands of tiny, silvery grunion come ashore to spawn on the sandy beaches. On some beach stretches as long as half a mile, observers have seen millions of these fish. If you know where to go, you can not only watch this incredible event but also join in and harvest some of the fish yourself. You do need to follow some rules, though.
The grunion run starts in March and continues for six months, but harvesting is permitted only on specific days to allow the fish to successfully spawn and sustain their population. During April, May, and June, grunion are off-limits to harvest and may only be observed. In July and August, as the run nears its end, you are legally permitted to go to the beach and capture grunion by hand only — no nets or other tools allowed. So if you want to try them, you'll need to put in some effort.
Grunion come ashore at night, so you'll need to work in the dark. Catching them requires a fishing license if you're over 16, and you're limited to 30 grunion per day during the run. Avoid catching females that are digging nests in the sand to lay eggs. Instead, focus on those returning to the water. California Fish and Wildlife provides a schedule detailing the exact days and times when grunion may be caught: Throughout the summer, it's just a two-hour window every night.
Making the most of the grunion run
August is the height of the grunion run. The fish come ashore for four nights during each lunar cycle on the nights of the full and new moons. The water is at its warmest during summer, and tides are at their highest, creating ideal conditions for catching grunion.
To avoid scaring the grunion, remain quiet and keep all lights off while fishing. The females come to shore and move as far inland as they can to lay their eggs while the males follow to fertilize them. A noisy crowd of spectators is going to make them want to look somewhere else along the beach. Hold a bag or container in one hand, and just scoop the little fish up with your other hand. It's as easy as that.
Although tiny, cleaning grunion isn't too difficult. You should remove the heads and gut the fish, but the scales crisp and become edible when cooked, so you do not need to remove them. Like sardines, if you fry grunion up, the bones can be eaten. Alternatively, after cooking, the flesh can be peeled away from the spine.
Grunion are a very mild fish, not overly fishy, and they take on flavors well. You can lightly bread and pan-fry grunion or try bolder flavors, such as a teriyaki glaze or some bright citrus. They also pair well with Mexican-inspired seasonings like cumin, chili, and lime. If you're in California and you're free before the end of August, give the grunion run a try for yourself.