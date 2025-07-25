What Makes California's Grunion Run A Unique Fish-Catching Experience

Every year, the beaches along southern and Baja, California come alive as thousands of tiny, silvery grunion come ashore to spawn on the sandy beaches. On some beach stretches as long as half a mile, observers have seen millions of these fish. If you know where to go, you can not only watch this incredible event but also join in and harvest some of the fish yourself. You do need to follow some rules, though.

The grunion run starts in March and continues for six months, but harvesting is permitted only on specific days to allow the fish to successfully spawn and sustain their population. During April, May, and June, grunion are off-limits to harvest and may only be observed. In July and August, as the run nears its end, you are legally permitted to go to the beach and capture grunion by hand only — no nets or other tools allowed. So if you want to try them, you'll need to put in some effort.

Grunion come ashore at night, so you'll need to work in the dark. Catching them requires a fishing license if you're over 16, and you're limited to 30 grunion per day during the run. Avoid catching females that are digging nests in the sand to lay eggs. Instead, focus on those returning to the water. California Fish and Wildlife provides a schedule detailing the exact days and times when grunion may be caught: Throughout the summer, it's just a two-hour window every night.