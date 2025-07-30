Charlie Chaplin Loved This Steak Dish So Much He Made His Own Recipe

Charlie Chaplin may have been the top comedian of the silver screen of his age, and he also was a glutton for the finer foods in life. The acclaimed silent film actor loved to eat steak and kidney pie, with his own recipe being included in the 1922 menu compilation, "The Stag Cookbook." Chaplin was a big fan of the English main dish, so much so that he gave author C. Mac Sheridan his recipe for the cookbook, which was meant to show men of the 20th century how to cook. Other notable figures who contributed to the cookbook were then-serving United States president Warren G. Harding, actor Douglas Fairbanks, and politician Will Hays.

The British funnyman called steak and kidney pie his favorite food to eat ever since he moved to the United States in 1910 to get more work in show business. "The Great Dictator" filmmaker wasn't the only Old Hollywood star to munch on the steak pie as Dorothy Gale herself, Judy Garland, ate the plate often.