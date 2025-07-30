The Boxed Red Velvet Cake Mix To Avoid Buying At All Costs

Boxed cake mixes are a cherished item in most novice bakers' pantries. After all, they're affordable, require very few ingredients, and are a foolproof way to successfully make different types of cake, like a classic yet decadent red velvet cake.

Thanks to its vibrant color, this cake can be tricky for a novice to make from scratch. In order to get the perfect hue of red, you'll need to purchase the best type of food coloring. Luckily, you can skip that step entirely and use store-bought red velvet cake mix instead. Not only will it already have the perfect color, but you can use it to make an array of other red velvet desserts like crinkle cookies, trifles, and brownies. Just make sure to pay attention to the store-bought cake mix you grab. Unfortunately, only some of them will produce a delectable final product. Surprisingly enough, the one mix you should absolutely avoid purchasing comes from a beloved brand: Duncan Hines.

Known for its affordable yet delicious cake mixes, Duncan Hines really let its fans down with this product. In fact, it's so disappointing that it was ranked the worst store-bought red velvet cake mix by the Tasting Table staff. Sadly, this cake has an off-putting flavor that immediately launches an attack on your taste buds. Upon your first bite, a pungent artificial flavor will overpower the hints of chocolatey goodness and completely ruin your cake experience. Once this happens, the rest of your bite will taste weirdly metallic. Although the metallic flavor doesn't linger for long, it's enough to deter you from taking another bite.