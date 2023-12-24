The Best Type Of Food Coloring To Use For Vibrant Red Velvet Treats

What makes a red velvet cake, a red velvet cake? It's not just the buttery sponge cake or the ermine icing. Instead, it's that beautiful crimson-red color you see when you slice into it. Without that distinctive red hue, it wouldn't count as a red velvet cake, would it? To get this lovely color, you'll need to use food coloring, and there are plenty of options for you to pick from.

For this recipe, your best choices are either concentrated gel or liquid food colorings. Concentrated gel food colorings (sometimes called "gel paste dye" or "icing color") stand out for their intensity. These colors come in small pots, have a thick, gel-like consistency, and are super concentrated. Just a tiny dab on the tip of a toothpick is all you need to get a rich, bold red color. This intense concentration is especially handy for recipes like red velvet cake, where you want a super bright color.

Your second choice is liquid colorings. They're the weakest of all food colors, so you'll have to use a lot more to get the same vibrancy as the gel. On the plus side, they come in convenient squeeze bottles and have a water-based formula, which makes them easier to mix into batters compared to the thicker gel colors. They're also cheaper and more accessible, making them a practical choice for home bakers. Just be sure to buy high-quality, bake-stable coloring that won't easily fade after baking.