This Ingredient Will Make Caramelized Air-Fried Oranges Your New Favorite Breakfast

When you only have a few minutes to pull breakfast together, it's easy to resort to the usual suspects — a bowl of cereal, toast, scrambled eggs, or a cream cheese bagel. But breakfast deserves a dose of sweetness, and a drizzle of maple syrup onto air-fried oranges is just the way to bring that about.

The tempered brightness and warm, sugary rush that comes from heating oranges already makes air frying the fruit worth a few extra minutes, but adding maple syrup on top makes the step irresistible. The woodsy, honeyed condiment is rife with notes of caramel, vanilla, and toffee, imbuing the oranges with a rich taste. On top of its newfound depth, the sugars in the maple syrup help to caramelize the top of the oranges. After a spin in the air fryer, the fruits develop a slightly crisp exterior that's brimming with sweet, juicy flavor underneath.

Caramelized, air-fried oranges instantly elevate anything from smoothie bowls to overnight oats, and they don't take long to whip up. Once you've sliced the oranges into two, coat the top of them with an even layer of maple syrup. You can opt to cut the orange into thinner slices for an even crisper finish. Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cook the oranges for five minutes, or until the edges start to brown.