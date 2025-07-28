7 Limited-Edition Lay's Chips Flavors That Deserve A Comeback
When you go to the snack aisle at your local grocery store, you may be blown away by just how many different types of chips there are available for you to choose from. There are a variety of different brands, but even within those brands, you can find what seems like limitless flavors. But there's one chip brand that seems to boast even more flavors than most: Lay's. Lay's chip flavors range from the typical to the totally unexpected, so there really is something for just about every snacker.
But unfortunately, some of Lay's best creations have been limited-edition flavors. Although they were once featured prominently on grocery store shelves, you won't be able to get them anymore in most cases. Hopefully, someday, some of these come back permanently, and we can indulge in our strange chip flavor cravings once again. Until that day comes, though, we just have to reminisce. These are the limited-edition Lay's Chip flavors that absolutely deserve a comeback.
Lay's West Coast Truffle Fries
Ever wish that you could design your very own potato chip flavor? Well, Lay's "Do Us A Flavor" contest allows Lay's lovers to do just that. However, these flavors don't stay around forever — you'll see them gracing store shelves for a short period of time before they disappear into the snack either. One of the winners of this contest was Lay's West Coast Truffle Fries, which landed on store shelves in 2015. Remember the hype around truffle fries around this time? Well, Lay's capitalized on the popularity of the funky-tasting fries and harnessed that same flavor in chip form.
Honestly, it's a flavor that made a lot of sense, considering that both fries and chips are both just fried potatoes. If truffle seasoning works so well on fries, why wouldn't it work with chips too? The result was an earthy and slightly funky flavor profile that had truffle lovers clamoring for more. Even though truffle fries may not be quite as popular as they once were, we have a feeling that these would probably still do pretty well in sales if they were brought back today.
Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato
Tomatoes are delicious in all their forms, but there's something that's especially delicious about a fried green tomato. The tomato itself is more acidic than a standard, ripe tomato, and the breading gives it a distinct crisp and crunch that's hard not to love. That being said, it's far from a classic potato chip flavor, which is perhaps why Lay's decided to roll it out in 2017 in a wavy format, as a finalist in its Do Us A Flavor Contest. It became a hit, with fried green tomato fans raving about just how delicious this flavor was.
Recently, the brand decided to bring back its Wavy Fried Green Tomato chips, and many fans are celebrating. However, it doesn't appear as if they're back on shelves permanently this time either. Of course, we understand that this is a pretty niche flavor, so it makes sense that it's not around all the time, but indulging in one of these more unique flavors offers a grocery store thrill that you can't always find in the snack aisle.
Lay's Wavy Milk Chocolate-Covered Chips
Sweet and salty combinations are at the pinnacle of snack foods, but it's not often that you find potato chips that offer any sweetness to them. That's a shame, considering that potato chips are generally the first snack that we think of when we're imagining a salty snack. However, at one point in the brand's history, Lay's decided that it was time to unveil a limited-edition sweet and salty chip combo that we still dream about to this day. It was the Lay's Wavy Milk Chocolate-Covered Chips, and it might just be one of the greatest things the company has ever done.
Strangely enough, this product was only sold at Target before it left the shelves entirely. However, Trader Joe's reportedly made a similar product at one point, although that too was discontinued. Back in 2021, Lay's brought the flavor back for a short period of time around Valentine's Day, but then it disappeared once more. For anyone who can never decide between snacking on chips or something sweet, this was an absolutely elite snack — and one that deserves to stick around permanently, if you ask us.
Lay's BLT Sandwich
On a hot summer's day when you don't feel like cooking, a BLT sandwich may just be the best dinner you could possibly make. The combo of the fresh vegetables with the crisp fattiness of the bacon makes for a deeply delicious sandwich that's incredibly easy to make, as long as you know how to fry up some bacon. And although you might serve potato chips on the side of a BLT, you probably don't think of a BLT sandwich as a good flavor for the chips themselves. Well, apparently, Lay's disagrees.
Once upon a time, you could snag a bag of Lay's BLT Sandwich potato chips any time you went to the store. However, they were gone for a long time, banished to the annals of Lay's history. However, in 2025, they were brought back for a limited time while supplies lasted. The catch, though, was that the Lay's BLT Sandwich flavor was only available in the Northeast. The fact that these did make a reappearance for at least a short time makes us wonder why they're not always an option in the snack aisle.
Lay's Southern Biscuits and Gravy
Throughout the years, there have been a lot of Do Us A Flavor contest finalists that were absolutely delicious, but not all of them ended up actually winning the contest. However, Lay's Southern Biscuits and Gravy was one flavor that absolutely did rise to the top. If you've ever had legitimate biscuits and gravy from the South before, you'll understand why. That combination of the buttery richness of the biscuits themselves combined with the meaty and herby flavor of the gravy is deeply decadent. It only makes sense that it's a flavor combo that would shine in snack form as well. However, this flavor was off shelves by 2016, never to be seen again.
Or maybe not. This flavor made a limited-time comeback in 2025, although it's still not back in stores permanently. We get that this is kind of an esoteric flavor that not everyone will necessarily be excited about, but it's definitely one of our favorite wackier Lay's flavors we've ever tried.
Lay's Wasabi Ginger
Ever wanted your potato chips to taste like sushi? No? Well, that's understandable, but someone dreamed up how delicious the combo could be and submitted the idea to Lay's Do Us A Flavor Contest in 2014. It turns out that the strange-sounding idea was a huge success — it actually won the contest that year. Compared to a lot of other wasabi-flavored chips out there, this one went pretty heavy on the ginger and relatively light on the spice, which probably made it more accessible for a wider variety of snackers. Plus, these chips were kettle-cooked, giving them a crunchiness you won't get from Lay's usual thinner chips.
Haven't seen this flavor in the snack aisle for a while? It was discontinued a decade ago, yet there are fans who still remember just how delicious it was. "I just want the wasabi ginger chips back," said one Redditor in response to a post about the other Lay's flavors that were coming back onto the market.
Lay's Cheddar Bacon Mac and Cheese
Back in 2014 (when the Wasabi Ginger flavor won the Do Us A Flavor Contest), three other chip flavors became finalists, and Lay's Cheddar Bacon Mac and Cheese was one of them. Out of all the flavors on this list, this one might just sound like the most accessible. After all, cheese and bacon are both beloved flavors that aren't likely to alienate many snackers. Although this flavor didn't win the contest, it was still widely celebrated amongst snackers. "I want bacon mac n' cheese back so bad, I remember getting excited one time when they brought them back," said one Redditor.
They were probably remembering 2019, when the flavor made another appearance, again for only a limited time. However, the chips were only sold at Sam's Club during that time, so if you didn't have a membership, it wasn't too easy to get your hands on a bag of them. But since the brand brought them back once, maybe there's a chance that it could happen again. We'll keep our fingers crossed.