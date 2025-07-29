For A Salad That Visually Shines, Ditch The Bowl

About to make a salad for a fancy dinner party? Take a moment to thank your favorite bowl for its service and put it back in the cupboard; it's time to ditch it for a beautiful serving platter and make a salad that visually shines.

Now, serving a green salad in a bowl does have its perks. For instance, it keeps all the leaves and the vinaigrette contained, making it easier to thoroughly toss everything together without making a mess. However, it also hides the beauty of smaller, textural add-ins, such as nuts, seeds, and sweetcorn, that can sink to the bottom. The natural curvature of a bowl also means that the dressing will eventually collect at the base, creating a pool of liquid that can make softer pieces of tomato and avocado get soggy and waterlogged.

Arranging your salad on a platter where it can be thoughtfully curated ensures that every leafy green, vegetable, crouton, and piece of shredded cheese is showcased to best effect. Instead of those delicate herbs being lost in the melee when tossed in a large bowl, they can take pride of place on the surface of the salad along with other ingredients like finely grated carrot and dainty fresh peas. Moreover, a flat plate or serving dish allows you to arrange pretty elements (like sliced rounds of beautiful pink radish or savory wedges of jammy egg) in an attractive and considered design. Simply drizzle your dressing over the top moments before serving.