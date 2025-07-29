This Easy Mason Jar Hack Makes Pouring Way Less Messy

It's no secret that there are countless ways to use Mason jars to make cooking easier. These containers were first patented in 1858, and they're undergoing a resurgence. The potential adaptations seem almost limitless, and one TikTok user, @sun_twist_acres, shared their delight at a mess-free hack: adding a lid from your milk or juice carton.

The trick is simple. Take a leftover carton and cut a large square around the plastic screw-on lid. Remove the metal insert from the Mason jar's ring and trace its perimeter as a measurement guide. Cut it out, pop it into the lid's frame, and voila — the result is brilliant. You can store liquids in traditional Masons and pour them effectively without spillage. "I plan to use this for my salad dressings and all that sort of thing," the TikToker shared excitedly while noting that liquids no longer drip down the side of the jar.

This pour-friendly strategy works a treat for anything enjoyed cold, as some Mason jars are not microwave-safe — a small drawback of an otherwise effective model. It doesn't have to be liquid, though. Others have touted this as a helpful hack for decanting sugar, rice, or even quinoa.