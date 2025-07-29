This Easy Mason Jar Hack Makes Pouring Way Less Messy
It's no secret that there are countless ways to use Mason jars to make cooking easier. These containers were first patented in 1858, and they're undergoing a resurgence. The potential adaptations seem almost limitless, and one TikTok user, @sun_twist_acres, shared their delight at a mess-free hack: adding a lid from your milk or juice carton.
The trick is simple. Take a leftover carton and cut a large square around the plastic screw-on lid. Remove the metal insert from the Mason jar's ring and trace its perimeter as a measurement guide. Cut it out, pop it into the lid's frame, and voila — the result is brilliant. You can store liquids in traditional Masons and pour them effectively without spillage. "I plan to use this for my salad dressings and all that sort of thing," the TikToker shared excitedly while noting that liquids no longer drip down the side of the jar.
This pour-friendly strategy works a treat for anything enjoyed cold, as some Mason jars are not microwave-safe — a small drawback of an otherwise effective model. It doesn't have to be liquid, though. Others have touted this as a helpful hack for decanting sugar, rice, or even quinoa.
Does this hack impact shelf-life and storage?
Not every hack works in reality, so it is smart to question how using Mason jars impacts shelf life. As a general rule, anything that is not resealable (we're looking at you, cereal) is better decanted. It makes sense. The whole concept behind these jars is that airtight conditions assist with preservation. And so this pouring hack comes with a caveat: poor sealing.
Don't expect the same results as from an unmodified Mason jar. This is where precision comes into play. How accurately did you cut that carton circle? Any gaps could compromise the airtight seal, so it's better to store hardier goods using this strategy — think rice or sugar. That is, unless you're happy to commit to quick usage. For instance, refrigerating a Mason jar is the proper way to store homemade stock to preserve its taste. Stock only lasts for a maximum of four days, but a pour-friendly version might be handy when cooking for large gatherings or events, like Thanksgiving or Christmas. One final word of warning is to start with a clean slate. Success is also dictated by preparation standards, including adequate cleaning beforehand. Wash and dry the carton lid before fitting to avoid introducing bacteria; that's the last thing you need.