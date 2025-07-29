This Is The Most Intensely Buttery Microwave Popcorn You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While heading to the movies and ordering a bag of popcorn is fun, there's a certain irony to paying $6 for a small bag when you know you could spend half that for a pack with six small bags at the supermarket. You could even make your own microwave popcorn from scratch with a few simple ingredients. There are dozens of at-home options, but we recently sat down to try 10 of the best microwave popcorn brands for your next movie night and determined that Act II Xtreme Butter was the most buttery of the bunch.

With a retro-designed bag and popcorn so neon yellow it looks like it could glow under UV lights, Act II Xtreme Butter popcorn lives up to its name. The butter is intense, probably a heavier dousing than anything you'd get at a movie theater, but not in an unpleasant way. There's a delicious saltiness to these little kernels, meaning you don't have to risk burning your fingers as you shake the bag to coat it with salt fresh out of the microwave evenly. If you're on the hunt for popcorn that tastes sort of like a potato chip and leaves a finger-licking coat of butter and salt on your hands once the bag is finished, Act II Xtreme Butter will be your new favorite.