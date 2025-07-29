Albert Einstein Designed A Revolutionary Appliance. Why Isn't It In Our Kitchens?

These days, Albert Einstein's name is practically synonymous with genius. He's best known for his theory of general relativity and sometimes as a man who enjoyed fruit. Or at the very least, most people know him for the E=mc² formula. But he also dabbled in fields beyond physics, including inventing. He held about 50 patents, including one for the Einstein-Szilard Refrigerator, developed with fellow physicist Leo Szilard in 1926.

You might think a man recognized as one of the smartest humans of all time must have created an amazing refrigerator, but history has all but forgotten it. Einstein's fridge ran on three fluids: butane, ammonia, and water. It replaced the traditional compressor of a normal refrigerator with a pressurized system that didn't need any moving parts. Ironically, all you needed to run it was heat.

When heat is applied, the ammonia in the system lowers the boiling point of the butane, and the butane boils and evaporates. This process is an endothermic reaction because it absorbs heat from inside the fridge, cooling the surrounding area. The butane gas reaches the water, where it cools down and condenses to liquid once more. Then, the ammonia lowers the boiling point again, and the butane repeats the boiling process. The cycle continues in a closed system of tubes, keeping the refrigerator box cold inside as long as the system is running.