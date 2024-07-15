Albert Einstein Enjoyed His Favorite Fruit As An After-Dinner Treat

Albert Einstein might be most famous for his E = mc2 formula that many of us were introduced to in physics classes way back in high school, but even mathematical geniuses have favorite foods they like to enjoy just like the rest of us. Some U.S. presidents have unique favorite foods like James Garfield's appreciation for squirrel soup and Chester A. Arthur's penchant for turtle steak — but one of Einstein's favorite foods was the relatively common strawberry.

Einstein, who was rumored to be vegetarian, appreciated fresh strawberries for dessert instead of a chocolate cake like we might crave. According to interviews with his longtime housekeeper and guests, he particularly enjoyed strawberries with whipped cream after dinner. His doctor was even quoted as saying the physicist ate fresh strawberries by the pound. Strawberries and cream are an iconic pairing, so he knew what he was doing. Einstein also appreciated other seasonal fruits throughout the year like cherries, plums, pears, and grapes.