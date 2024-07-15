Albert Einstein Enjoyed His Favorite Fruit As An After-Dinner Treat
Albert Einstein might be most famous for his E = mc2 formula that many of us were introduced to in physics classes way back in high school, but even mathematical geniuses have favorite foods they like to enjoy just like the rest of us. Some U.S. presidents have unique favorite foods like James Garfield's appreciation for squirrel soup and Chester A. Arthur's penchant for turtle steak — but one of Einstein's favorite foods was the relatively common strawberry.
Einstein, who was rumored to be vegetarian, appreciated fresh strawberries for dessert instead of a chocolate cake like we might crave. According to interviews with his longtime housekeeper and guests, he particularly enjoyed strawberries with whipped cream after dinner. His doctor was even quoted as saying the physicist ate fresh strawberries by the pound. Strawberries and cream are an iconic pairing, so he knew what he was doing. Einstein also appreciated other seasonal fruits throughout the year like cherries, plums, pears, and grapes.
Albert Einstein's other favorite foods
If you're wondering what Einstein might have eaten before his strawberry dessert, we have some clues. The famed physicist enjoyed German roast pork, pasta with mushrooms, spaghetti and tomato sauce, and even lentil soup with diced sausages for lunch. He was known to eat dinner on the lighter side, sometimes with fresh fruit as an accompaniment.
Strawberries are filled with antioxidants, vitamin C, and other nutrients, so we understand why Einstein (and many others) liked fruit in his desserts, beyond their tart-and-sweet flavor profiles. The fruit tastes great on its own, especially fresh during spring and summer, but there are plenty of recipes at the ready if you want to transform an abundance of strawberries into a more decadent dish. Try a strawberry cobbler for a classic recipe that you can top with whipped cream like Einstein. And for a more modern dessert, go for this no-bake strawberry cheesecake recipe that uses a full cup of the tasty fruits.