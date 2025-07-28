We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Red velvet cake is a classic known for its moist texture, vibrant color, and rich cocoa flavor. While you can definitely make a great rendition of the sweet treat at home or from a mix, it's important to note that not all red velvet boxed cakes are equal. In a recent ranking of the most popular red velvet cake mixes, we ranked Old School Brand as the best take on the classic cake — which dates back to the "velvet" cakes of Victorian times, and was popularized in the United States during the early 20th century thanks to its signature red hue. Old School Brand's red velvet outshined the others due to its simple ingredient list, moist texture, and chocolate-forward taste — making it most similar to homemade.

While red velvet cake traditionally achieves its striking red appearance with a range of coloring ingredients, from beets to food dye, some of the biggest boxed cake mix brands can go too far with intense flavorings, preservatives, and added oils or emulsifiers, which can give store-bought cake mixes an off flavor or spongy texture. Old School Brand, which was established in Ablemarle, North Carolina in 1992, includes artificial food coloring, but it pulls off its product with a comparatively sparse ingredient list, similar to what you'd whisk together in your own kitchen: flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and food coloring. The front of the cake mix pack boldly declares: "Quality & Goodness," and we'd have to agree.