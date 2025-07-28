The Best Pan To Use For Smash Burgers Isn't Nonstick

You're making smash burgers for the first time. You know the drill: hot pan, loosely packed meat, press down hard with a grill press. But the "smash" part of making a smash burger is stressing you out. You're worried it's not going to come off clean when cooked, leaving that one stubborn layer stuck to the pan. So you reach for the non-stick. Better safe than sorry, right? Wrong. The best pan to use for smash burgers is your trusty cast-iron skillet.

What sets the best smash burgers apart from regular ones is the borderline-crunchy sear on the patty, which provides a delicious textural contrast to the soft bun. This golden, crispy crust forms because of two factors: the thinness of the smashed patty, and the intense heat on which it's cooked. The second point is where cast iron comes in. Cast-iron skillets and pans retain and radiate heat exceptionally well, which is the key to getting that crunchy, caramelized crust on a smash burger. Once preheated, cast iron's ability to hold onto heat gives an even, consistent searing. It also gives off intense radiant heat, which helps brown the crust and cook the inside of the patty more efficiently than non-stick ever could.