Your Brunch Enchiladas Are Incomplete Without This Tequila-Spiked Cocktail

If you're looking to shake up your brunch game, it's hard to think of a more satisfying upgrade than enchiladas. You can still get bites of your early-day favorites, like buttery eggs, savory meat, ooey-gooey cheese, fresh avocado, and more, but rolled up with the twist of this Mexican dish with additional dynamic flavors like spicy jalapeños and herbaceous cilantro.

Brunch enchiladas are a great way to start your Saturday or Sunday off with a bang and certainly make for a memorable dish to serve brunch-party guests. Especially in the latter situation, you need a perfectly paired beverage to accompany brunch-iladas. When Mexico City native and chef Pati Jinich told Tasting Table her best enchilada tips and tricks, one of them was the ideal drink companion for this dish at brunch-time: a tequila-spiked mimosa.

This particular beverage works because it fleshes out the Mexican spin on brunch and achieves a similar effect as the enchiladas by marrying a brunch classic with fresh elements and flavors. The mimosa is truly the ultimate brunch cocktail, combining bright, tart-sweet orange juice with bubbly and presenting a fun but relatively low-ABV option. You can, for the most part, preserve that equation with just a splash — or two — of tequila, adding a bit more alcohol and a lot more flavor potential. There's even already a formula to follow for a tequila mimosa in the tequila sunrise: tequila, orange juice, and grenadine. Add sparkling wine, and you've got a brunch-time winner.