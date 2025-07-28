How Leftover Tortillas Put A New Spin On French Toast

Taco Tuesdays sometimes end with a few leftover tortillas sitting in the fridge, occupying a small corner where they're likely forgotten until it's too late. It's a waste every single time, especially since there are so many ways to use up leftover tortillas. Some allow them to fade into the background, while others give them another shot at being the star ingredient again. French toast, reimagined with a tortilla twist, is the dish to try if you prefer the latter approach.

Thin, slightly chewy tortillas — the very opposite of soft, pillowy bread slices — don't sound like a very prominent pick for French toast at first. However, you'd be surprised to see just how well they adapt to unfamiliar pairings such as dairy and sweeteners. They're good with both sweet and savory toppings, thanks to the wheaty, soft base that's versatile enough to cushion just about any ingredient, all without overpowering or clashing with them.

Admittedly, leftover tortillas might verge on the stale side, but that's nothing a quick toast on the pan or bake in the oven can't fix. Hardened to a slight crisp around the edges again, they're sturdy enough to take on the luscious mixture of custard, milk, and syrup. In all honesty, they might even remind you of a slightly bolder, more peculiar version of crêpes with that tender yet also vaguely chewy texture, accompanied by a mildness in flavor.