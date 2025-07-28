How Leftover Tortillas Put A New Spin On French Toast
Taco Tuesdays sometimes end with a few leftover tortillas sitting in the fridge, occupying a small corner where they're likely forgotten until it's too late. It's a waste every single time, especially since there are so many ways to use up leftover tortillas. Some allow them to fade into the background, while others give them another shot at being the star ingredient again. French toast, reimagined with a tortilla twist, is the dish to try if you prefer the latter approach.
Thin, slightly chewy tortillas — the very opposite of soft, pillowy bread slices — don't sound like a very prominent pick for French toast at first. However, you'd be surprised to see just how well they adapt to unfamiliar pairings such as dairy and sweeteners. They're good with both sweet and savory toppings, thanks to the wheaty, soft base that's versatile enough to cushion just about any ingredient, all without overpowering or clashing with them.
Admittedly, leftover tortillas might verge on the stale side, but that's nothing a quick toast on the pan or bake in the oven can't fix. Hardened to a slight crisp around the edges again, they're sturdy enough to take on the luscious mixture of custard, milk, and syrup. In all honesty, they might even remind you of a slightly bolder, more peculiar version of crêpes with that tender yet also vaguely chewy texture, accompanied by a mildness in flavor.
Tortilla French toast is no less versatile than usual
Just like making French toast with bread, the process also starts with whisking up the custard base and coating the tortillas in it. You can also pull inspiration from torrejas, also known as Mexican French toast — a version that typically soaks stale bread in condensed milk, followed by a mixture in which the egg whites are separated and beaten to form stiff, meringue-like peaks before mixed back in with the yolks and flour.
Like always, the tortillas hit the butter-coated pan and cook until they've crisped up and browned around the edges. After that, finish off with your usual toppings, whether that's regular butter and honey, whipped cream dotted with berries, or a playful Nutella French toast twist. Roll each tortilla up and stuff it with those toppings, much like you would with crêpes.
You can bake French toast in the oven, and that also applies to this tortilla spin-off. Just stack the custard-soaked tortillas in between each layer and add a spread of cream cheese or mascarpone to enhance the fluffy texture, or fruit jam if you want some extra sweetness. Maybe even branch into savory breakfast territory with sausages and bacon. Feel free to sprinkle in spices like cinnamon and nutmeg to weave a little warmth into the dish. At 350 degrees Fahrenheit, it should take around 30 to 45 minutes to bake. Jazz it up with your preferred French toast toppings, and you might have just made a brunch-worthy centerpiece from leftover food.