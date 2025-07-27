Sweet Corn Is Ready To Be Harvested Once You See This Sign

If you pick corn too early, you can expect tough kernels with very little juice. If you wait too long, the corn will be dry and the sweetness will have dulled. So you need to hit the sweet spot and be precise with your timing to ensure the best quality.

Apart from the silks, you can also check if the corn is ready by observing the husk. It should also be starting to brown and dry out, and the kernels inside should be a milky or bright yellow rather than a darker color. If they're too pale, the corn isn't ready to pick. If they're black, it's overripe.

You want the kernels to be in the milk stage, where they're full of juice. You can test the corn to see if it's in the milk stage by puncturing a kernel with a fingernail. If the liquid that comes out is white, it's good to go. If it's clear, you're too early. Likewise, if the liquid is thick, you've probably missed your window.