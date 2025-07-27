Why You Should Treat Your Fruit Salad Like A Chopped Salad

A fruit salad may seem like a casual, thrown-together combination of your favorite produce, but it's so much more than that. Everything from the dressing used to the type of fruit included matters, but size is the most important component, in our opinion. To get the best bite out of your fruit salad every time, approach it like a chopped salad.

Fruit salads are arguably one of the best-tasting salads around, but they're not always the most enjoyable to eat. Spearing strawberries, grapes, kiwi, and mango onto the fork at once can prove quite difficult, and even when you resign yourself to a spoon, it's easier to just eat one fruit at a time. The struggle to eat fruit salad often stems from the size of the ingredients. When large chunks of honeydew take up more space than sliced grapes, it's hard to get the perfect assortment of fruit in each forkful.

To counteract this, you'll need to cut up each fruit as if it's a chopped salad. Sure, it may add a few extra minutes onto your prep time, but it'll create the most incredible bite every time. The key is to get the ingredients down to the size of the smallest fruit, almost like how our mint and melon fruit salad does. The melons are sphered to mimic the shape and size of the blueberries, allowing for the perfect variety with every bite.