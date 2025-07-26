The Chicken Company Behind America's Most Popular Hot Dog Brand

Nothing goes together like baseball and hot dogs ... except for chicken (kind of). Ball Park is the most popular hot dog brand in the U.S. in 2025, according to recent data from Statista. Considering the average American hits four cookouts every single summer, that shakes out to a lot of glizzies. Last year, U.S. foodies spent more than $8.5 billion on hot dogs, consuming an estimated 7 billion hot dogs from Memorial Day to Labor Day alone, as reported by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. Ball Park brand saw hot dog sales of $125.37 million during fiscal Q4 2024 alone, per the data analytics firm. Perhaps most surprisingly of all, the 100%-beef Ball Park hot dog brand is owned by Tyson Foods — a company best known for its chicken.

Tyson acquired Hillshire Brands in 2014, and according to a press release from the time, "The combination of Tyson Foods and Hillshire Brands will reposition Tyson as a clear leader in the retail sale of prepared foods, with a complementary portfolio of well-recognized brands, including Tyson, Wright, Jimmy Dean, Ball Park, State Fair, and Hillshire Farm." A decade later, the American multinational corporation saw sales of $53,309 million in 2024, according to the company's fourth-quarter fiscal report. Tyson Foods is known for meats of all kinds, and if you think "nuggets" when you think "Tyson," it might be time to think again.