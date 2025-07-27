The Tortilla Swap That Gives Tacos A Tasty Umami Punch

Tacos come in tortillas — that's how it's always been. That wheaty soft taste is as familiar as it gets; the slightly chewy bite pulls a welcoming sensation in your mouth every time. It's almost unfathomable to disrupt that pattern with anything else, at least until you've got a package of nori seaweed on hand and the tantalizing promise of something new on the horizon. Revamping your tacos doesn't always have to be about the filling. You can get creative with the exterior, too, and whether kept as they are or deep-fried to a crisp, those seaweed sheets can do wonders.

Transforming nori sheets into taco shells means cutting them into tortilla-sized circles. From there, you can jump straight to adding the fillings. Or, if the sheets are too flimsy for your liking, consider deep-frying them tempura style. While they're still hot off the pan, fold them into taco shell shapes by gently bending them in half and hanging them on wire racks or taco holders.

For anyone who's been looking for tortilla alternatives to switch up their wraps and tacos, nori is the perfect choice. In place of the usual tortilla's thickness is the seaweed's thinner, more brittle texture that crumbles onto your taste buds rather than pulling apart with each bite. Nori seaweed is salty and faintly savory with a lingering hint of marine umami, yet still light enough to keep things fresh. You wouldn't typically attribute any of these things to tacos, but perhaps that's what makes this switch-up so exciting.