Make Taco Night Even Tastier With A Powerful Japanese Seasoning
You're missing out big time if you've only been sticking to the same routine every taco night. What a waste it would be to hit a flavor plateau when there are endless possibilities just waiting to be tapped in. And we're not just talking about minor changes like a cheese swap or another salsa variety here. Reaching beyond Mexican cuisine, there are some unexpected seasonings to upgrade taco nights, and furikake might just be exactly what you need. A faithful companion as it may be in Japanese dishes, this complex spice becomes a wildcard with tacos — one that introduces it to a whole new dimension of flavor.
For the uninitiated, furikake is a traditional Japanese spice blend made from sesame seeds, dried seaweed, dried fish flakes, plus condiments like sugar and soy sauce. It's commonly sprinkled over rice bowls, onigiri, and other rice-based dishes for a pop of flavor. You can easily find it at supermarkets and Asian grocery stores. If not, make your own furikake for an infinitely customizable seasoning by mixing and matching a versatile range of ingredients.
Needless to say, furikake is no ordinary taco addition, but that hardly stops it from fitting right in. Tacos, after all, thrive on flavor complexity. When each tumultuous bite is laced with this spice blend's nutty and umami nuances, you're in for a treat. While subtle and not overpowering, they're just striking enough to complement the savory, tangy tone of your tacos and add an unexpected twist.
Furikake takes your tacos game to the next level
Think of furikake as a finishing touch to make familiar taco recipes taste brand-new again. A sprinkle over ground beef or grilled chicken taco makes these classics even better than they already are. Its impact is even more pronounced with simpler versions, such as a breakfast taco featuring a fried egg and mashed avocado or poke tacos — in which sushi-grade fish (often salmon or tuna) is mixed with fresh veggies.
Since this is an Asian condiment, it's also the perfect gateway for fusing other foreign elements into your tacos. Consider adding staple condiments such as soy sauce, sake, and mirin when you're preparing the protein, whether it's a marinade or just a quick splash into the hot pan. Rather than the usual coleslaw and salsa, try opting for asazuke (Japanese pickled veggies) or beni shoga (Japanese red ginger). Fish tacos, in particular, are a masterpiece when the slaw is tossed with yuzu kosho — a seasoning paste made from green chili peppers and yuzu lemon peels.
But wait, there's more. It's not just the filling you can have fun with — the wrap can also be swapped out for one-of-a-kind tacos. While tortillas will forever remain a classic, you might find wonton wrappers, rice paper, or tempura seaweeds to be a fun change. Fried to a crisp, they layer your tacos with the best textures. Plus, they have just the flavor delicacy that meshes perfectly with furikake.