Make Taco Night Even Tastier With A Powerful Japanese Seasoning

You're missing out big time if you've only been sticking to the same routine every taco night. What a waste it would be to hit a flavor plateau when there are endless possibilities just waiting to be tapped in. And we're not just talking about minor changes like a cheese swap or another salsa variety here. Reaching beyond Mexican cuisine, there are some unexpected seasonings to upgrade taco nights, and furikake might just be exactly what you need. A faithful companion as it may be in Japanese dishes, this complex spice becomes a wildcard with tacos — one that introduces it to a whole new dimension of flavor.

For the uninitiated, furikake is a traditional Japanese spice blend made from sesame seeds, dried seaweed, dried fish flakes, plus condiments like sugar and soy sauce. It's commonly sprinkled over rice bowls, onigiri, and other rice-based dishes for a pop of flavor. You can easily find it at supermarkets and Asian grocery stores. If not, make your own furikake for an infinitely customizable seasoning by mixing and matching a versatile range of ingredients.

Needless to say, furikake is no ordinary taco addition, but that hardly stops it from fitting right in. Tacos, after all, thrive on flavor complexity. When each tumultuous bite is laced with this spice blend's nutty and umami nuances, you're in for a treat. While subtle and not overpowering, they're just striking enough to complement the savory, tangy tone of your tacos and add an unexpected twist.