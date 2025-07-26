The One Type Of Cocktail Ina Garten Simply Refuses To Make At Her Parties

Once Ina Garten has planned her dinner party menu, she gets to work arranging recipes in advance to reduce some of the stress involved with hosting on the day of the event. Part of this prep work includes batch-making cocktails so that guests can help themselves once they arrive. Not only does this convenient DIY approach empower friends to keep their glasses as full as they please, but the strategy is also one that cuts down on the responsibilities of the host during the dinner. This kind of strategic thinking is why Garten is an expert host.

Garten admits that she hates making individual cocktails for guests, an understandable statement, particularly for those looking forward to enjoying the company of those in attendance and not simply serving and catering to friends' demands. To circumnavigate potential responsibility of custom cocktail making, Garten prepares pitchers of cocktail recipes before the first guest arrives, explaining on Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa," via YouTube, "That's the whole point: You want to drink it with your friends." Additionally, having pre-made pitchers of your favorite cocktail recipes ready to go can be the tasty reward you deserve once all of the utensils have been set, dishes are stacked, and a festive party atmosphere has been created.