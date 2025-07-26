Ignore The 'Just 3 Knives' Rule If You Eat A Lot Of Fish

For home cooking, there is really no need for an extensive set of knives. Most of us really do not need an expensive eight-knife set with a matching block — and you probably know that from experience. Whether you grew up in a house with one of these sets or have only seen them when visiting others, you've probably noticed that it's really just two or three knives that get 99% of the use. A chef's knife takes the brunt of it, but there are some tasks for which only a serrated blade will do. And then every once in a while there comes a fiddly small task for which you want a paring knife. But that's about it — unless you like cooking fish, that is. Passionate pescatarians know that there is a fourth blade that you need to have in that set: a fillet knife.

A fillet knife stands out from the rest of the knives in your collection primarily in how the blade is crafted. Those other three knives all have stiff, straight blades, which make them perfect for chopping, slicing, and crushing ingredients. But for the delicate work of breaking down a fish — separating the fillets from the body and removing the skin from those fillets — you need flexibility. Fillet knives (not to be confused with a fish knife or a butter knife) feature a thin blade that is easily flexed, ensuring a close cut and perfect fillet every time.