Fish Knife Vs Butter Knife: What's The Difference?

In the kitchen, there's a proper tool for every job — which is why fish knives and butter knives are different things. These types of knives may appear pretty similar, but they perform unique functions suited for specialized jobs. Unlike chef's knives, both pieces of flatware are actively used at the dining table rather than in the kitchen to prepare a meal behind the scenes. Also, on the note of tableside aesthetics, attention to detail with specialized flatware can help establish an air of high-quality service when dining out at a fancy seafood restaurant, or setting up an impressive dinner party. But, that doesn't mean a fish knife (or a good butter knife) isn't also a practical addition to your home flatware repertoire.

The most obvious difference between these tools is that fish knives have a pointed tip, while butter knives have a rounded tip. Their chief difference is all about functionality: Fish knives are designed for cutting and serving, while butter knives are designed for spreading. The fish knife's distinctive shape features a wide, flat, spatula blade outfitted with a fine point at the end, making fish-centric dishes easier to eat. That pointed tip can help break apart fish fillets into bite-sized chunks without totally mangling them or accidentally hacking them apart. By contrast, butter knives aren't designed for breaking anything apart at all. Their blunt, rounded edges are for spreading soft foods, not cutting or slicing.