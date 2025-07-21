Crumbl Fans Are Running To The Store For This Week's Luxurious Lineup
Whether you are looking for a light and refreshing summer treat or something a little richer and more indulgent, Crumbl has you covered this week. Crumbl's latest release for the week of July 21 includes two offerings that have fans particularly interested: the North Carolina Lemon Pie cookie and the Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake cookie.
Crumbl's North Carolina Lemon Pie cookie is like a mini pie with a bright and tangy filling baked on a lightly salty cracker crust. Each cookie is topped with fluffy whipped cream and a fresh lemon slice, and the entire cookie is served chilled. The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake cookie isn't just a mouthful of a title. It's also a fully loaded treat of peanut butter cheesecake baked on a cookies & cream crust, topped with a chocolate ganache, a dollop of whipped cream, and chopped chocolate peanut butter cups, per the Crumbl site.
Foodies have already taken to Instagram to sound off their excitement about these limited-edition Crumbl flavors. Trusted snack account @markie_devo recently made a post about the drop, and the comments section raves, "Team Lemon reporting," and "I'll take the lemon!!" Another recent Crumbl post from @snackolator is stacked with similar comments: "I'll be there for the lemon pie." Another sweet-toothed foodie requests, "PB Cheesecake should appear more often and be a monthly feature. Same with Carolina lemon pie." This week's late July drop also includes a cereal-centric Cinnamon Crunch cookie, Nilla Bean Cupcake cookie, and Twix Caramel Shortbread cookie.
Lemon Pie and Reese's PB Cheesecake cookies are stoking appetites
When Crumbl has released cheesecake-forward cookies in the past, fan responses have been overwhelmingly positive. Other treats featuring chocolate and peanut butter have also graced the Crumbl menu before, so it's no surprise that foodies are excited by this week's cookie. But, in terms of existing oeuvre, the chain's North Carolina Lemon Pie cookie stands out as a unique offering.
Crumbl's creative team seems to have been working on the lemon pie cookie for some time. One fan video on YouTube reviewed a sample in April when the cookie was still a test item, praising it as tasty, refreshing, and "definitely something I could see on the menu." Back in 2023, Crumbl released a somewhat similar Lemon Cream Pie Cookie, which seemed to pique fans' interest. As one foodie shared in a YouTube review, "I have been so stoked to eat this. It's soft, it's delicate." Compared to this earlier offering, Crumbl's North Carolina Lemon Cookie has a firmer base and a firmer lemony filling, unlike its predecessor's almost cream cheese-like filling.
Meanwhile, Crumbl's candy-inspired Reese's treat offers a rich, decadent juxtaposition to this bright, tangy lemon cookie, inviting fans to take a trip around the palate this summer. Call it the ultimate staycation.