Crumbl Fans Are Running To The Store For This Week's Luxurious Lineup

Whether you are looking for a light and refreshing summer treat or something a little richer and more indulgent, Crumbl has you covered this week. Crumbl's latest release for the week of July 21 includes two offerings that have fans particularly interested: the North Carolina Lemon Pie cookie and the Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake cookie.

Crumbl's North Carolina Lemon Pie cookie is like a mini pie with a bright and tangy filling baked on a lightly salty cracker crust. Each cookie is topped with fluffy whipped cream and a fresh lemon slice, and the entire cookie is served chilled. The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake cookie isn't just a mouthful of a title. It's also a fully loaded treat of peanut butter cheesecake baked on a cookies & cream crust, topped with a chocolate ganache, a dollop of whipped cream, and chopped chocolate peanut butter cups, per the Crumbl site.

Foodies have already taken to Instagram to sound off their excitement about these limited-edition Crumbl flavors. Trusted snack account @markie_devo recently made a post about the drop, and the comments section raves, "Team Lemon reporting," and "I'll take the lemon!!" Another recent Crumbl post from @snackolator is stacked with similar comments: "I'll be there for the lemon pie." Another sweet-toothed foodie requests, "PB Cheesecake should appear more often and be a monthly feature. Same with Carolina lemon pie." This week's late July drop also includes a cereal-centric Cinnamon Crunch cookie, Nilla Bean Cupcake cookie, and Twix Caramel Shortbread cookie.