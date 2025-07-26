José Andrés' Ultimate Comfort Food Is Absolutely Heartwarming
Having started the World Central Kitchen in 2010 following the Haiti earthquake, celebrity chef José Andrés' sense of empathy has informed his efforts to provide comfort to those in times of crisis through food. With a passion for food and a love of sharing traditional recipes from his family and homeland of Spain, Andrés mentioned in a 2024 interview with Today that his go-to comfort food is, "lentil stew, like my mother used to make, with lots of vegetables and pimentón."
Lentils are a hearty source of protein and make a wonderful addition to a myriad of dishes. Both red and yellow lentils are among the best varieties for comforting homemade soups given their tender texture. Though brown lentils are slightly more dense, they also tenderize over time when cooked. In an Instagram video, Andrés prepares his mom's lentil soup starting with a base of dried brown lentils and letting them soften while cooking slowly. He also cites the Spanish spice pimentón, a smoked paprika, which is characterized by a warm and comforting flavor.
While his mom's recipe featured onions, potatoes, leeks, carrots, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, Andrés encourages those looking to make their own version of this stew to add whatever vegetables they like. With a fulfilling base of nutritious lentils, wholesome veggies, and delightful spice, there's plenty of room to play with your favorite additions for this recipe.
Tips for making José Andrés' comforting lentil stew
Though dried lentils are preferable for enhancing the thickness of your stew, you can also substitute canned lentils as long as you add them to the stew later so they don't get overly mushy in the cooking process. Feel free to get creative with whatever add-ins you like for the most soothing tastes and textures possible.
As far as the vegetables you choose to use, remember that more dense ingredients like potatoes will take longer to cook than carrots and celery, so it's important to space out your timing when adding each to the pot. Squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, and other cruciferous favorites like broccoli and brussels sprouts can make an effective and tasty addition to your lentil stew. It's also important to chop your vegetables in as consistently sized pieces as possible for thorough and even cooking.
For spices, Andrés notes that you can substitute cumin and chili powder in place of the smoked paprika if you don't have pimentón on hand. He also recommends pulling out some of the vegetables and broth to puree in a food processor before adding it back into the stew to create more thickness. Depending on your spice and taste preferences, you can moderate the amount of spicy seasoning you include. Any way you choose to prepare it, this lentil stew will quickly become a favorite recipe.