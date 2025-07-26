José Andrés' Ultimate Comfort Food Is Absolutely Heartwarming

Having started the World Central Kitchen in 2010 following the Haiti earthquake, celebrity chef José Andrés' sense of empathy has informed his efforts to provide comfort to those in times of crisis through food. With a passion for food and a love of sharing traditional recipes from his family and homeland of Spain, Andrés mentioned in a 2024 interview with Today that his go-to comfort food is, "lentil stew, like my mother used to make, with lots of vegetables and pimentón."

Lentils are a hearty source of protein and make a wonderful addition to a myriad of dishes. Both red and yellow lentils are among the best varieties for comforting homemade soups given their tender texture. Though brown lentils are slightly more dense, they also tenderize over time when cooked. In an Instagram video, Andrés prepares his mom's lentil soup starting with a base of dried brown lentils and letting them soften while cooking slowly. He also cites the Spanish spice pimentón, a smoked paprika, which is characterized by a warm and comforting flavor.

While his mom's recipe featured onions, potatoes, leeks, carrots, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, Andrés encourages those looking to make their own version of this stew to add whatever vegetables they like. With a fulfilling base of nutritious lentils, wholesome veggies, and delightful spice, there's plenty of room to play with your favorite additions for this recipe.