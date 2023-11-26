The Two Best Spices To Add A Spanish Flare To Your Holiday Dishes

Ever wonder what the best spices are to add a Spanish flare to your holiday dishes? In a quest to uncover extraordinary and memorable flavors during the holidays, Tasting Table sat down for a conversation with Chef Mat Schuster, owner and executive chef of Canela Bistro & Wine Bar in San Francisco and a maestro of Spanish cuisine. "One easy way to infuse Spanish flavors is with a few key spices," he told us. And the two best spices to add a Spanish zest to your holiday dishes, according to Schuster, are pimentón and saffron.

Schuster believes pimentón, aka Spanish paprika, is a game-changer. Available in various forms — mild, smoked, spicy, or sweet — it imparts a rich color and a complex flavor profile. For a taste of Spain, Schuster suggests combining pimentón with a touch of salt, then using the mixture as a dry rub for fish, pork, poultry, or other proteins. While simple, the taste will be delicious, transforming ordinary ingredients into a celebration of Spanish flavors. Saffron, a jewel among spices, is renowned for its delicate red threads, unique flavor, and notably high price, which stems from the labor-intensive manual harvesting and the vast quantity of flowers required to produce just a pound of it.