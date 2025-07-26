Why You Should Make Your Next Meatloaf In A Bundt Pan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of the many different loaf-shaped foods, meatloaf is a true classic. The savory vintage favorite can be made with beef, chicken, pork, turkey, or even veggies like lentils or chickpeas. The ultimate filling meal, most classic meatloaf recipes are baked in a loaf pan, but is it really the pan that makes the loaf? If you haven't tried it before, you should make your next meatloaf in a bundt pan.

Though the kitchen tool is nearly synonymous with sweets, repurposing your bundt cake pan to bake a meatloaf gives it a delightfully retro style of appearance and provides optimal surface area for glazing the top of your meat with ketchup or any of your other favorite toppings. What's more, it also permits easier portioning for serving. Much like using a bundt pan to mold a Jell-O salad, using it to shape a meatloaf can open a number of possibilities both for your ingredients and presentation.

If you happen to have a microwave-safe bundt pan like a SOV Silicone Bundt Cake Pan, you can even cook a small meatloaf in the microwave instead of the oven. The advantage of a bundt pan is both its aesthetic value and the evenness of the cooking and browning on the outside. Depending on your recipe, you can use the shape of the bundt pan to set toppings and complementary ingredients to bake with your meatloaf inspired by the style of an upside-down cake.