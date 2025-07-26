Why You Should Make Your Next Meatloaf In A Bundt Pan
Of the many different loaf-shaped foods, meatloaf is a true classic. The savory vintage favorite can be made with beef, chicken, pork, turkey, or even veggies like lentils or chickpeas. The ultimate filling meal, most classic meatloaf recipes are baked in a loaf pan, but is it really the pan that makes the loaf? If you haven't tried it before, you should make your next meatloaf in a bundt pan.
Though the kitchen tool is nearly synonymous with sweets, repurposing your bundt cake pan to bake a meatloaf gives it a delightfully retro style of appearance and provides optimal surface area for glazing the top of your meat with ketchup or any of your other favorite toppings. What's more, it also permits easier portioning for serving. Much like using a bundt pan to mold a Jell-O salad, using it to shape a meatloaf can open a number of possibilities both for your ingredients and presentation.
If you happen to have a microwave-safe bundt pan like a SOV Silicone Bundt Cake Pan, you can even cook a small meatloaf in the microwave instead of the oven. The advantage of a bundt pan is both its aesthetic value and the evenness of the cooking and browning on the outside. Depending on your recipe, you can use the shape of the bundt pan to set toppings and complementary ingredients to bake with your meatloaf inspired by the style of an upside-down cake.
Tips for preparing a bundt pan meatloaf
Regardless of the ingredients and the materials of your baking dish, it's important to know how to properly grease a bundt pan. Start with either an oil spray such as Pam No-Stick Cooking Spray or dip a pastry brush into a bowl of melted shortening or oil to ensure full and even coverage of your pan. Butter isn't an ideal ingredient for greasing a bundt pan as its milk solids can promote sticking.
Prepare your preferred meatloaf recipe and use a spatula or spoon to press the meat mixture into every crevice possible. It's important to grease your pan right before loading it with your meatloaf to ensure it is properly shaped in the baking process. A good rule of thumb is to keep a lined sheet pan underneath your bundt while it's baking in the oven for easier transfer.
Once your meatloaf bundt is baked and you're ready to glaze it, you can add a generous portion of tangy tomato ketchup to the browned outer layer and then pop the meatloaf back into the oven to let it crust. You can also try layering BBQ sauce in the bottom of your bundt pan before pressing in the meatloaf mixture to make an impressive upside-down BBQ bundt meatloaf. Either way, the crisp outside will make an excellent contrast to the tender and tasty inside and allow you to cut slices of the freshly baked food for serving.