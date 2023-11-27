You Can Cook Meatloaf In The Microwave, But Should You?

"Wow, this meatloaf is great," says your Aunt Enda. "Thanks," you say, "I made it in the microwave." There's horror, screaming...maybe just a pregnant pause before a monosyllabic "Wow." For sure, this is a social taboo. But, on the other hand, Chef David Chang swears by microwaved mashed potatoes and gravy. But, when it comes to meatloaf, that same ingenuity feels a little sacrilegious (make that "unholy").

The microwave provides convenience and speed, and technically, it is a tool capable of cooking a 9x5 glass loaf pan of ground beef. So, yes, you can cook a meatloaf in the microwave, but you probably shouldn't.

Microwaves work by sending penetrating "microwaves" into food, generating heat that cooks food from the inside out, which could be a good fit for your meatloaf ... in theory. The story can be a little different in execution. Have you ever tried microwaving a frozen dinner only to find the outside blazing hot and the inside still icy? Yeah...

Your biggest enemy here is uneven cooking, and microwaving a plate of ground beef for tacos is pretty different from slamming a solid brick of ground beef in the microwave and hoping for the best. Admittedly, this writer has never personally tried cooking meatloaf in the microwave, but in my all-holy summation, it seems like a good way to waste ingredients and create a lasting food aversion to a beloved dish. Still, if you're going to do it, do it right (or, as "right" as possible here).