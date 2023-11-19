20 Mouthwatering Meatloaf Sides That Will Impress Your Guests
Not many main dishes are as easy, as unfussy, and as sure to delight as meatloaf. It's one of the most versatile recipes out there: You can add a wide variety of vegetables, spices, and even grains to bulk up your meatloaf and make it healthier and more delicious. But just because you can pack your main dish with a ton of ingredients doesn't mean you can skip over the side dishes altogether. The best meatloaf meals feature a few side dishes that complement the richness and meatiness of the main course.
That's why we've compiled a list of some of our favorite side dishes that pair beautifully with meatloaf. From potato sides that will leave you feeling full and satisfied to well-seasoned vegetables that will get you feeling your best, you can't go wrong when you serve any of these recipes with a steaming hot meatloaf. Choose one or two for an easy weeknight dinner, or try making several at a time if you have a big crew coming over to nosh for the night. In either case, you're sure to have some happy guests seated around the table.
1. Simple Mac and Cheese (with Crunchy Topping)
We all love classic mac and cheese, but what if you could enjoy your mac with something extra? That's exactly what you'll get when you make this Simple Mac and Cheese (with Crunchy Topping). The crunch is created with butter crackers, which add a lovely textural element to the dish.
Cheddar cheese gives this mac and cheese recipe a sharpness and a complexity you won't get with other types of cheese. Don't forget to add in some cracked black pepper to taste for an extra touch of flavor.
2. Fresh Green Bean Almondine
Green beans can be boring on their own, but when they're paired with crunchy almonds, they can be transformed into an elegant dish to share with family and friends. That's exactly why you should make this sophisticated Fresh Green Bean Almondine.
The best part of this recipe? You only need a few ingredients to bring the dish together, and it only takes 15 minutes in total to take this recipe from the fridge to the plate. It pairs beautifully with meatloaf and a wide range of other main dishes.
Recipe: Fresh Green Bean Almondine
3. Old-Fashioned Scalloped Potatoes
You can always make baked or mashed potatoes, fries, or tots. But what if you want your potato dish to feel more interesting, elevated, and delicious? That's when you'll want to turn to this recipe for Old-Fashioned Scalloped Potatoes. They take a bit more work than other types of potato dishes, but it's totally worth it when you see how delightfully creamy they get.
We love that this recipe yields a large dish of scalloped potatoes, so you can save the leftovers. Enjoy them with the rest of your meatloaf, or use them as a side dish for another dinner.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Scalloped Potatoes
4. Honey Whole Wheat Dinner Rolls
Everyone needs some bread on the table to enjoy with dinner, but it's even better when you make it from scratch. That's exactly what you can do with these Honey Whole Wheat Dinner Rolls.
If you're not a baker, you may be intimidated by the idea of making your own dinner rolls, but hear us out: This recipe is actually really, really easy. As long as you have some yeast on hand, you should be able to whip up these rolls in no time at all. Bread's never been this delicious.
Recipe: Honey Whole Wheat Dinner Rolls
5. Creamy Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes
Move over, Russet potatoes. Red potatoes are getting all the action in this recipe for Creamy Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes. The slightly waxier texture of this kind of potato results in a firmer, more substantial scoop of mashed potatoes on your plate.
The star of the show in this recipe is, of course, the garlic — you're going to want to use an entire bulb (although we won't judge if you decide you want to use more). Once you make this recipe for mashed potatoes, you won't want to go back to the plan kind ever again.
6. Easy Crockpot Cream Corn
We love corn on the cob, but sometimes, you want to enjoy your corn in a different form. That's where this recipe for Easy Crockpot Cream Corn comes in. It's rich, it's hearty, and it has an almost soup-like consistency that's ideal for cold days.
You don't even have to stand over the stove for an extended period of time to make this dish. Just stick the ingredients in your Crockpot, and in a matter of a few hours, you'll have a delicious side dish for your meatloaf.
Recipe: Easy Crockpot Cream Corn
7. Umami-Rich Cream of Mushroom Soup
Mushrooms are one of the most flavorful ingredients you could use in a recipe, which is why you're going to get a ton of flavor in this recipe for cream of mushroom soup. The umami flavors in this dish are really highlighted, which makes this soup perfect for pairing with meatloaf.
This isn't the kind of cream of mushroom soup that comes from a can. It's so deeply flavorful that you could easily eat it on its own if you weren't enjoying it with meatloaf.
8. Mushroom and Roasted Garlic Risotto
We love risotto of all types, but perhaps the best kind of risotto is the type that's been enhanced by other strong flavors. That's exactly what's going on in this Mushroom and Roasted Garlic Risotto. The mushroom gives the dish a lovely earthiness to it, while the roasted garlic provides sweetness and pungency to the rice-forward side.
We love eating this risotto with meatloaf on cold days when all you want to do is stay inside and be cozy. Luckily, stirring that risotto sitting on the stove should keep you warm.
9. Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potatoes are at their best when they're in fry form. Forget about making mashed sweet potatoes and turn to this recipe for Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries, instead.
This recipe keeps things simple. Apart from the sweet potatoes themselves, all you'll really need are a few spices and seasonings like paprika, chili powder, and garlic powder. Put the fries in the oven for about 35 minutes, and you have an ultra-easy side dish for your meatloaf.
Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries
10. Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts can be delicious on their own, but when they're combined with some sweetness from maple syrup and some umami richness from bacon, they're transformed into a side dish you'll never forget. And since they only take 30 minutes to get on the table, this recipe is a no-brainer for when you want a flavorful dinner fast.
Make sure you place your Brussels sprouts cut-side-down so they crisp up nicely. You don't want soggy Brussels sprouts for this recipe.
Recipe: Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts
11. Classic Latkes
If you're getting bored with the few different potato recipes you keep going back to again and again, it may be time to try making some latkes or fried shredded potato fritters. This Jewish side dish is Eastern Europe's answer to French fries, and they couldn't be any more delicious.
Make sure you fry your latkes until they develop a golden crust. Then, once you're ready to serve them, top them with sour cream, applesauce, or even both if you're really feeling adventurous.
Recipe: Classic Latkes
12. Homemade Garlic Bread
You don't have to go buy garlic bread at the store to indulge in that carb-y, intensely flavored goodness. Making garlic bread at home has never been easier than it is with this recipe for simple Homemade Garlic Bread.
All you'll need for this recipe is some ciabatta, butter, garlic, parsley, and finely shredded Parmesan. Top the bread with the other ingredients, and you'll have something delicious to sop up all your meat juices with. Isn't your mouth watering already?
Recipe: Homemade Garlic Bread
13. Simple Mashed Cauliflower
Forget about mashed potatoes. You can make rich, creamy mashed cauliflower for a lighter version of the kind of mash that's more traditionally served with meatloaf.
This recipe for Simple Mashed Cauliflower comes together especially quickly — you only need to spend 15 minutes in the kitchen to bring the dish to fruition. Just make sure you season your mashed cauliflower with ingredients like chives, whole grain mustard, and salt and pepper to taste. Add in plenty of butter and cream cheese for that velvety texture you're going for.
Recipe: Simple Mashed Cauliflower
14. Classic Creamed Spinach
Who says spinach isn't delicious? Certainly not us, and certainly not you after you try out this recipe for Classic Creamed Spinach.
With this steakhouse classic, you can get your greens in without eating a huge salad. Butter, cream, and cream cheese join forces to make this spinach dish as hearty and indulgent as can be. Even the spinach-averse kids in your family are likely to ask for another helping of this side dish.
Recipe: Classic Creamed Spinach
15. Honey-Glazed Carrots
On their own, carrots can be a bit boring. When they're dressed with a flavorful glaze, though, they can be transformed into one of the best side dishes on the dinner table.
The honey glaze on these carrots highlights their sweetness without turning them into a dessert. The inclusion of garlic, parsley, and ground pepper in the glaze allows them to maintain their savory quality, making them ideal for enjoying with a hearty slice of meatloaf.
Recipe: Honey-Glazed Carrots
16. Simple Roasted Asparagus
Never cooked asparagus before? Don't worry — it's simpler than it may seem, especially when you follow this recipe for Simple Roasted Asparagus. Beyond the asparagus, all you'll need for this recipe is some olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
We love this recipe because it doesn't require you to stand over the stove to ensure the asparagus doesn't burn. Just put it in the oven for 20 minutes after seasoning it, and you'll soon have delectable roasted asparagus to plate up with your meatloaf.
Recipe: Simple Roasted Asparagus
17. Broccoli Bacon Brussels Salad
When you want a light, refreshing side dish for your meatloaf, turn to this recipe for Broccoli Bacon Brussels Salad. It utilizes two crunchy, cruciferous veggies and adds in some crispy bacon for flavor. It's hearty and filling, but it still feels healthy and somewhat light.
The dressing for this salad is super simple, so after you're finished chopping all the veggies, it'll only take you a few minutes to assemble this salad. Add some pine nuts for some extra crunch, and sprinkle it all with goat cheese to finish it off.
Recipe: Broccoli Bacon Brussels Salad
18. Classic Potato Leek Soup
On the colder days of the year, you probably want to enjoy something warm with your meatloaf. Soup is a great option. If you're looking for something smooth, rich, and hearty, you can't go wrong with a Classic Potato Leek Soup.
In this recipe, potatoes form the backbone of the soup, but the leeks are responsible for the slightly sweet but ultra-savory flavor profile. It calls for two minced garlic cloves, but you can use more if you're trying to make the recipe more pungent.
Recipe: Classic Potato Leek Soup
19. Southern Collard Greens
Greens may seem like a boring side dish, but when you cook them in the Southern style with a ham hock to add flavor and depth to the flavor, you'll understand why this is such a popular side dish. Once the greens are all cooked down, you'll enjoy your veggies more than you ever have.
In this recipe, butter gives the greens their velvety texture, while the apple cider vinegar breaks up all that fat from the butter and ham hock. Don't forget to add some red pepper flakes to taste if you prefer your side dishes with some heat.
Recipe: Southern Collard Greens
20. White Wine Sautéed Mushrooms
Mushrooms have somewhat of a neutral flavor, so you have to add spices and other seasonings to ensure that they're as flavorful as possible. One great way to add flavor to your mushrooms? Sauté them in white wine.
For this recipe, make sure you choose a white wine that's good enough to enjoy drinking — a lot of that flavor will be absorbed by the mushrooms, so you want to make sure it's palatable. In just over 20 minutes, you'll have a mushroom side dish everyone will love.
Recipe: White Wine Sautéed Mushrooms