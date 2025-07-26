Layer Your Next Lasagna In Garlic Bread For A Dinnertime Twist

Not only can this comforting treat be customized to your liking, but we love the fact that you can be sinking your teeth into this cheesy dish in a little over 30 minutes. Once French bread has been hollowed out and coated with garlic butter, the stacks of lasagna noodles, sauce, and cheese can be packed to your satisfaction before being baked. Vegetarians may want to use spinach, plant-based proteins, and mushrooms to make their sauce, while more carnivorous diners can opt for shredded chicken, pork, or ground turkey.

The bread that you use to make the stuffed lasagna pieces can also be a platform for flavor experimentation, as pieces of crusty ciabatta, wheat, or sourdough can add unique tastes to your homemade creations. The cheese, too, can be modified according to your preferences. Though some may crave a creamy spread of ricotta on each piece, others may find that the decadent addition leaves little room for other ingredients. Play with combinations of Parmesan, smoked mozzarella, or provolone, or use a local cheese you picked up from the farmer's market.

This is a recipe that is difficult to screw up. As the cheese melts and the bread toasts in the oven, you can get to work preparing a simple side salad to serve with your meal — or simply get the napkins ready. Consider yourself warned: You may want to make more lasagna pieces than what you think you'll need. They tend to disappear quickly.