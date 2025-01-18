The Viral Lasagna Hybrid Snack You Didn't Know You Needed

Lasagna is a warm comfort dish that's perfect for a crowd, but it can also be a messy dish to make and enjoy. Whether you want all the flavors and textures of lasagna as a snack or simply in a form that's easy to eat with your hands and serve at parties, a new viral dish has hit social media: lasagna garlic knots. The best part of this hybrid dish just might be that it combines the beloved layered pasta with its trusty companion: garlic bread.

Introduced by Jessica Hirsch on Instagram, lasagna garlic knots fold all of the components of the pasta dish neatly into canned croissant dough. Ultimately, this means each bite contains pasta, meat sauce, and cheese for a snack-able version. (Try using Tasting Table's classic lasagna bolognese recipe — or vegan lasagna recipe — to prep the meat sauce for scrumptious homemade flavor). But how exactly does this viral dish come together? It's all about the layering.