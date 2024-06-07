A Chef Explains Why You Should Always Use Low-Moisture Mozzarella In Your Lasagna

Cutting into a tray of lasagna and pulling out a square is one of the most enticing sights you'll get as a cheese lover. Raise a slice of lasagna toward your plate, and you'll see the perfect combination of stretchy, melty mozzarella, salty parmesan, and creamy béchamel or ricotta, giving you everything you could possibly want. You can debate between Bolognese, mushroom, or any other great lasagna recipes, but no matter which one you choose, the cheese is what you're really coming for. So, what is the saddest sight when you cut into your lasagna? Not getting gooey, creamy cheese, but instead a soupy mess that runs out onto your plate. That's why Tasting Table spoke to Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, and the host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, for an explanation on which cheese you should use and avoid for the best lasagna.

For Mirabile Jr., the real pitfall in lasagna has to do with which mozzarella you use. He tells us that you should stick with low-moisture mozzarella. According to him, fresh mozzarella "tastes fantastic and it melts just perfect, but low-moisture mozzarella is much better when baking because it does not make the lasagna watery. There's a big difference." It can be hard to resist the appeal of using fresh mozzarella, but it turns out lasagna is one of those recipes where fresh isn't actually better.