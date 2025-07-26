How Gordon Ramsay Gets His Scrambled Eggs So Creamy Without Fancy Tricks

Making the perfect batch of scrambled eggs is a true test of culinary chutzpah. Take them off the pan too early and your huevos will be slimy and undercooked but leave them in there for a moment too long and you'll end up with a rubbery, yellow mass that smells overtly eggy and unappetizing. The good news is that you can guarantee your next serving of scrambled eggs hits that sweet spot in the middle and has a creamy, delectable texture by following a technique that British chef Gordon Ramsay swears by. Better yet, no fancy tricks are involved; all you need to do is remove the pan from the heat every so often and keep stirring before adding a spoonful of crème fraîche at the very end.

To make Ramsay-style scrambled eggs you'll need to crack your eggs into a cold pan (no need to whisk them beforehand), add a pat of butter, and turn the heat on high. Then you're going to keep stirring the eggs with a spatula until they begin to set very slightly, which should take about 30 seconds. Remove the pan from the heat and continue to stir for another ten seconds before returning it to the flame and repeating the process again. After about three minutes of moving the pan back and forth, you should have a scrumptious serving of eggs that are ready for an optional dollop of crème fraîche.