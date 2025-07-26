How Gordon Ramsay Gets His Scrambled Eggs So Creamy Without Fancy Tricks
Making the perfect batch of scrambled eggs is a true test of culinary chutzpah. Take them off the pan too early and your huevos will be slimy and undercooked but leave them in there for a moment too long and you'll end up with a rubbery, yellow mass that smells overtly eggy and unappetizing. The good news is that you can guarantee your next serving of scrambled eggs hits that sweet spot in the middle and has a creamy, delectable texture by following a technique that British chef Gordon Ramsay swears by. Better yet, no fancy tricks are involved; all you need to do is remove the pan from the heat every so often and keep stirring before adding a spoonful of crème fraîche at the very end.
To make Ramsay-style scrambled eggs you'll need to crack your eggs into a cold pan (no need to whisk them beforehand), add a pat of butter, and turn the heat on high. Then you're going to keep stirring the eggs with a spatula until they begin to set very slightly, which should take about 30 seconds. Remove the pan from the heat and continue to stir for another ten seconds before returning it to the flame and repeating the process again. After about three minutes of moving the pan back and forth, you should have a scrumptious serving of eggs that are ready for an optional dollop of crème fraîche.
Cold crème fraîche stops the eggs from overcooking
The reason Gordon Ramsay adds crème fraîche to his scrambled eggs is because it's lusciously creamy consistency and high fat content immediately softens up the huevos and lends them a luxurious texture, mild tang, and a modicum of moisture. The fridge-cold crème fraîche also cools the eggs down on impact. This temperature drop prevents them from overcooking in the residual heat and turning rubbery as they sit. Cold cubes of butter or a drizzle of cream can be used to the same effect — however, another secret ingredient for rich and creamy scrambled eggs is sour cream. This fermented dairy ingredient has a tangier flavor than crème fraîche and its extra acidity actually helps to break down the proteins in the egg, resulting in a fluffier scramble. Sour cream is also thinner than crème fraîche and has a lower fat content, so it can be a useful substitute if you're watching your macros.
Looking for a way to elevate scrambled eggs without using additional ingredients? Julia Child's clever tip for creamy scrambled eggs every time doesn't require any crème fraîche or sour cream. Instead, she cooks her eggs low and slow but holds back some of the raw beaten egg mixture to incorporate back into the pan right at the very end. This clever move creates a fluffy serving of scrambled eggs that are moist and creamy.