The Worst Kool-Aid Drink Mix Tastes Like Cleaning Liquid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Remember when folks were chomping Tide Pods? If you've ever poured lemon floor cleaner concentrate into a mop bucket, started the faucet, and privately wondered what that soapy solution tastes like, then we've found the Kool-Aid flavor for you. If not ... then you can skip it. In Tasting Table's ranking of 18 Kool-Aid drink mixes, the Lemon-Lime Kool-Aid flavor fell to last place. Second-to-last-place was leagues above it.

Upon hydrating electric neon Lemon-Lime Kool-Aid, it doesn't look like something folks are supposed to ingest. As our taste-tester writes, "[B]efore you even get to the flavor, there's the color [...] It literally looks toxic." But, we never judge a book by its cover. French roquefort cheese and foie gras look pretty ugly to the eye, but totally rock on the palate, after all. Alas, upon venturing to risk a quick tongue-dip, egregious Lemon-Lime Kool-Aid is sorely not foie gras.

Quoth our brave, intrepid reviewer, "The flavor is nothing like lemon or lime, and instead tastes like an unnaturally sweet version of citrus — even without any sugar added. If you do decide to mix in sugar, there's not enough acidity to enjoy it, either." By stark contrast, Strawberry Lemonade (the Kool-Aid flavor that snagged first place in our ranking) gained major points for its balance. Even without adding any sugar, the Strawberry Lemonade Kool-Aid drink mix delivered impressive acidity and realistic strawberry fruit flavors. In other words, we recommend sticking to the strawbs, and leaving its ectoplasmic counterpart out of your grocery cart.