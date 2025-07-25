The Most Popular Pasta Shape In The US Is A Long-Held Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you never get tired of spaghetti night, this one's for you. According to pasta giant Barilla's National Spaghetti Day Survey (via USA Today), 60% of consumers living in the South, West, and Midwest regions name spaghetti as their all-time favorite type of pasta. The survey was conducted in late 2024 in honor of National Spaghetti Day 2025, which falls on January 4. On the product page for its semolina spaghetti, the official Barilla website waxes, "It takes only 9 minutes to say your feelings to your beloved ones. [Barilla spaghetti has a nine-minute cook time.] A simple sign of love told with the most famous pasta shape in the world. Spaghetti is the most popular shape in Italy ... As everybody's favorite, spaghetti pairs well with just about any kind of sauce."

This multinational pasta sentiment is echoed in one Reddit thread, which asks, "How often do you eat pasta in the USA?" As the original poster notes, "I'm from Italy and here, as you would imagine, pasta is one of the most consumed dishes, we have it at least once every day/two days." The responses from U.S. foodies vary from "every 3-4 days or so" to "once a week." Further solidifying that spaghetti-specific pasta supremacy, in a Tasting Table exclusive survey, when we asked our readers which pasta shape is their favorite, spaghetti swept the competition with more than 25% of the votes. Pastaficio di Martino is our all-time favorite store-bought spaghetti brand, for the record.