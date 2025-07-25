The New Hampshire Restaurant That Welcomes Diners To A Historic Schoolhouse
The United States is peppered with unique, eclectic restaurants, bars, and eateries like the Michigan cafe that's an ode to everything Edgar Allen Poe or the 150-year-old watering hole for presidents in Washington DC. Each one offering something beyond the typical food and drink, if only the photo op clout of posting to your socials. The Little Red Schoolhouse in Campton, New Hampshire is no exception. A perfect excuse for a summer or fall day trip, this not-so-hidden-gem in the White Mountains of the the Granite State, may look unassuming from the front, but features a hilltop back canopy that delivers unbeatable views of lush forest and distant mountains, as the Pemigewasset River ("The Pemi") flows peacefully down below. But it's not just the schoolhouse or its view that will keep you coming back. It's the unexpected charm of the eatery's seating area (we'll get to that) and the lobster rolls.
A roadside stop along a forested stretch of highway, the Little Red Schoolhouse is a local, family-run (Cory and Kathy Smith) seafood restaurant that serves up an array of classic seafood dishes, burgers, and ice cream. The old-timey schoolhouse looks reminiscent of a bygone era (think "Little House on the Prairie" vibes). Built in 1878, it's everything you'd expect: a quaint, one-roomer with red siding, a white door, and a brick chimney poking out of the roof. But that's just the restaurant's gift shop, which offers an array of handmade crafts. The real action is out back.
Succulent seafood with some must-see seating
Established in 2013, the Little Red Schoolhouse serves up seafood lover faves like fried shrimp, clams, scallops, fish and chips, and New England clam chowder, as well as a variety of sandwiches, chicken, and burgers, along with sides like onion rings and garlic fries. The real standout, though is the restaurant's lobster roll, which clinched the No. 2 spot for Best Lobster Roll in New Hampshire 2025, according to viewers of local channel WMUR9. So, it should definitely be on your list of must-try New England foods. Or you could opt for the popular S.O.S. (fried oysters on a toasted brioche bun).
Order at the counter but beware, your toughest decision may be yet to come — where to sit. Nestled among the treetops, the covered, open-air seating area is perched high-up on a hill providing gorgeous views of the surrounding nature. Thick, knotted wood-slab tabletops and tree trunk rafters add to the rustic spirit that makes it look like you're eating in a tree house. It has a rooftop deck that provides additional elevated seating. However, for those who don't like heights, there are ground level picnic tables available. The Little Red Schoolhouse is a seasonal establishment that operates between Memorial Day Weekend and the second week of October. It doesn't take reservations. Nowhere near New England? Substitute the fish known as "poor man's lobster" for a more affordable lobster roll and make it at home.