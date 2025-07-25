The New Hampshire Restaurant That Welcomes Diners To A Historic Schoolhouse

The United States is peppered with unique, eclectic restaurants, bars, and eateries like the Michigan cafe that's an ode to everything Edgar Allen Poe or the 150-year-old watering hole for presidents in Washington DC. Each one offering something beyond the typical food and drink, if only the photo op clout of posting to your socials. The Little Red Schoolhouse in Campton, New Hampshire is no exception. A perfect excuse for a summer or fall day trip, this not-so-hidden-gem in the White Mountains of the the Granite State, may look unassuming from the front, but features a hilltop back canopy that delivers unbeatable views of lush forest and distant mountains, as the Pemigewasset River ("The Pemi") flows peacefully down below. But it's not just the schoolhouse or its view that will keep you coming back. It's the unexpected charm of the eatery's seating area (we'll get to that) and the lobster rolls.

A roadside stop along a forested stretch of highway, the Little Red Schoolhouse is a local, family-run (Cory and Kathy Smith) seafood restaurant that serves up an array of classic seafood dishes, burgers, and ice cream. The old-timey schoolhouse looks reminiscent of a bygone era (think "Little House on the Prairie" vibes). Built in 1878, it's everything you'd expect: a quaint, one-roomer with red siding, a white door, and a brick chimney poking out of the roof. But that's just the restaurant's gift shop, which offers an array of handmade crafts. The real action is out back.