The Michigan Cafe That's An Ode To Everything Edgar Allen Poe

If you're a fan of coffee and Edgar Allen Poe — or just unique places in general — then you might consider adding the Raven Café to your list of unique coffee shops you never thought existed and need to visit. Located in a historical district in Port Huron, Michigan, this eclectic coffeehouse takes its name from one of Poe's most beloved poems, "The Raven." Fittingly, the visage of a regal raven is the first thing visitors spy when approaching this much-beloved meeting place. Perched on the cafe's outdoor signage, the large, coal black bird keeps vigil over the impressive dark wood facade decorating the shop.

Passing through the door, the interior doesn't disappoint. From wrought-iron railings and vintage chandeliers, to book-lined walls and Poe-themed artwork and tchotchkes, Raven Café sets the tone. In an interview with "Total Michigan," owner, Sadaat Hossain, explained how first-timers can sometimes feel overwhelmed upon entering the cafe. "Usually, I see everybody just looking around in bewilderment," he said. Unlike Poe's work, the cafe is anything but dark or grim, rather it beams with a cheerful brightness and a lively energy. The Raven Café wasn't a slapdash overnight venture and the vibe is very intentional — the cafe's former owner, Gerald Edson, spent 10 years renovating the space, converting it into what it is today.