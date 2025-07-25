The Unexpected Liquid That Instantly Makes Batch Cocktails Better

You know what can liven up a party more than a super-sized platter of sliders? Batched cocktails — any kind will do. As long as you don't settle for bland pitcher cocktails, you're guaranteed to turn a party wild. But try and have a taste of a pre-batched cocktail, and you'll likely keel over from the strength. Unlike individually-made cocktails, batched cocktails don't benefit from the natural dilution of ice that happens when you shake or stir them, making them taste harsh and rather unbalanced. A bartender-approved trick is to add plain water to mimic the dilution. But why use plain water when coconut water can do exactly the same thing, and also add a nice hint of fruitiness to the drink?

Let's say you're making a batch of Negronis for the party and have gone through all the usual steps, such as multiplying the ingredients to cover all your anticipated servings and mixing them together. When it's time to dilute, top about 20% to 25% of the cocktail's volume with coconut water (so about 3 cups of coconut water if you're making a gallon of cocktail). Serve those up, and we promise your guests will love this trick.