Don't Settle For Bland Pitcher Cocktails - Remember These Pro Tips

Pitcher cocktails have long been a source of debate. They're often the only reasonable way for high-volume bars to keep up with some of the most frequently ordered drinks, and batch cocktails make entertaining at home stress-free and easy. However, they're also too often a disappointment and can end up bland and watered down because they weren't prepared properly or at the right time. Batch cocktails can, in fact, be both a game-changer and a life-saver — they just have to be made well. With a little care, you can delight a crowd with delicious drinks. So what's the secret? We turned to an expert: Billie Keithley, the liquid chef at Colorado's Breckenridge Distillery known for her ability to make cocktails out of anything edible.

"For batched cocktails, know your volume," Keithley says. "Make sure ingredients are incorporated before pouring. Chilling ingredients is key. ... You need to care for the cocktail, make sure every level of what you are trying to bring forward to a guest is on point and not losing the integrity." Essentially, just because the format is larger, that doesn't mean you should just dump things into the pitcher — use high-quality ingredients and measure them out carefully. Have a grasp on the amounts you'll need, which you can determine by multiplying your number of guests by the servings you want, then convert the ounces in a cocktail recipe into cups. Finally, time your preparation to keep ingredients fresh and the temperatures chilly.