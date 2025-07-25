Scrape The Sides Of Your Pot Repeatedly For The Best-Tasting Pasta Sauce

Rich, flavorful, Italian Sunday dinner worthy pasta sauce isn't something you can fake, and there's no secret, shortcut ingredient to make it that way. Just time and love. That's according to Chef Stefano Secchi of Michelin-starred restaurant Rezdôra and Massara on Park in New York City. When asked by Tasting Table whether there are any secret ingredients he'd recommend to deepen the flavor of homemade pasta sauce, he said, "Nope, time makes it richer ... there's no cheat for that." What he does say will do the trick, however, is something you can only achieve with patience, attention, and some scraping of the sides of your pot while your sauce is cooking.

"Slow cooking the sauce and literally scraping the sides of the sauce pot back into the sauce with a rubber spatula ... you have intense 'dried' sauce on the outside of that pot that will intensify your homemade sauce and enrich the flavor. There was a reason the nonne (Italian for grandparents) had salsa pomodoro simmering slowly all day," says Secchi. It certainly makes sense, seeing as, when you're cooking anything — be that earthy mushrooms or juicy tomatoes — you're essentially shrinking and concentrating flavor. The more cooked, the more concentrated, making the sides of your saucepan the place where all of the deep, rich flavor your sauce needs lies.

So, while the importance of letting your sauce simmer is common knowledge that cannot be replicated, the way you stir, and how often, is equally so. Chef Secchi has the stars to prove it.