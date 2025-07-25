Peanut Butter Is The Odor Eliminator You Didn't Know You Needed. Here's Why

Dealing with unpleasant kitchen odors is never fun. If you're committed to using safe, eco-friendly odor eliminators in your home, there are some common ingredients that will keep your kitchen smelling lovely. Surprisingly, one of those ingredients is peanut butter. Heating up a tablespoon of peanut butter in your microwave or in a pan on your stove can mask gross odors like fish, old food, and boiled cabbage. You can also add some peanut butter to the oil in your pan before cooking fish in it, or wipe some peanut butter in a pan that you used to cook fish or other odorous food to eliminate the smell.

While this may be one of the most unconventional ways to use peanut butter, it is a non-toxic and inexpensive way to eliminate kitchen odors. Rather than smelling something unpleasant, you will instead just breathe in the nostalgic aroma of peanut butter. The brand you use doesn't matter, so no need to go out and buy an expensive or high-end peanut butter brand. Though it's probably best to skip chunky varieties or all-natural peanut butter. Some natural peanut butters contain more oil, which could make a mess when you heat it up.