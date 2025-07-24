Coffee Punch: The Old-School Southern Party Drink You Should Be Serving At Brunch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a few things you can likely count on at southern celebrations, and the presence of a punch bowl is one. Southern traditions run deep, and while retro punch bowls may seem like a nod to your grandmother's generation, they're still very much at the center of social gatherings in the South, from baby showers to ladies' luncheons and church suppers. If you aren't from the South, you may not be familiar with coffee punch, but you'll want to be. A giant bowl of this creamy, refreshing, java-infused ice cream cocktail is not only a pick-me-up at a party, it's a crowd-pleaser that can be tailored to the event. Want to add some alcohol? You can slip in some bourbon or brandy. If you have a specific coffee preference — perhaps New Orleans-style chicory coffee — you can incorporate that. Throw on some chocolate shavings or chocolate syrup. Anything goes with coffee punch, as long as you have the basic components in place.
Coffee punch is made with several core ingredients including coffee granules, milk, ice cream, sugar, and whipped cream. Its origin may be rooted in having something cold and caffeinated to enjoy at a party without imbibing. Whipping up a large, decadent batch of what is essentially a milkshake on steroids can be a great addition to any party, particularly daytime events that call for a wake-up and recharge attitude. There are several recipes for coffee punch, but our favorite iteration involves making a festive ice ring in a bundt pan.
Boozy, punched-up brunching is easy with this coffee drink
You don't have to forgo the Bloody Marys and mimosas at your next brunch, but you should add coffee punch. It's a simple recipe that only takes some preparation and timing. Start with some instant coffee or espresso granules (2 tablespoons) and whisk the coffee into 2 cups of boiling water. Stir in ¼ cup of milk, and, optionally, any alcohol (Kahlua or any brand of chocolate liqueur complements the coffee). Allow this mixture to cool for an hour. This is the foundation of the ice ring, so you'll want to start this 6 to 12 hours before your event to allow it to freeze. Pour the mixture into a bundt pan (12 cup) and stick it in the freezer.
For the coffee punch, mix 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of boiling water, and 4 tablespoons of instant coffee granules. Allow the sugar to dissolve and stir in 6 cups of milk. Next, grab a large punch bowl and drizzle chocolate syrup throughout the bottom, pour the punch mixture in the bowl, and add a pint each of chocolate and vanilla ice cream. Stir the mixture into a milkshake consistency and add the ice ring. Next, get creative. You can garnish the coffee punch with chocolate shavings, sprinkles, fresh fruit, or candy. If pressed for time, you can use prepared cold brew coffee in place of coffee granules or opt for decaf, unless you want to keep the party going.