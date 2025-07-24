Coffee Punch: The Old-School Southern Party Drink You Should Be Serving At Brunch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a few things you can likely count on at southern celebrations, and the presence of a punch bowl is one. Southern traditions run deep, and while retro punch bowls may seem like a nod to your grandmother's generation, they're still very much at the center of social gatherings in the South, from baby showers to ladies' luncheons and church suppers. If you aren't from the South, you may not be familiar with coffee punch, but you'll want to be. A giant bowl of this creamy, refreshing, java-infused ice cream cocktail is not only a pick-me-up at a party, it's a crowd-pleaser that can be tailored to the event. Want to add some alcohol? You can slip in some bourbon or brandy. If you have a specific coffee preference — perhaps New Orleans-style chicory coffee — you can incorporate that. Throw on some chocolate shavings or chocolate syrup. Anything goes with coffee punch, as long as you have the basic components in place.

Coffee punch is made with several core ingredients including coffee granules, milk, ice cream, sugar, and whipped cream. Its origin may be rooted in having something cold and caffeinated to enjoy at a party without imbibing. Whipping up a large, decadent batch of what is essentially a milkshake on steroids can be a great addition to any party, particularly daytime events that call for a wake-up and recharge attitude. There are several recipes for coffee punch, but our favorite iteration involves making a festive ice ring in a bundt pan.