Glam Up Your Galentine's Party By Turning Your Favorite Drinks Into Retro Punch Bowl Cocktails

If you love cocktails (with or without spirits!) and you also love to host parties, you've run into the age-old problem of how to serve all of your friends an elevated beverage without standing at the bar mixing drinks all evening. This is the problem that punch bowl drinks were made to solve, and what better time to bring a hint of retro cocktail punch glamour to your life than hosting a Galentine's party with your friends?

Batch-preparing cocktails has been trending lately, and for good reason. It's a convenient way to serve a crowd a consistently crafted drink with less stress, making you a happier host. Punch bowl cocktails are a fun twist on that batched drink concept that allows you to dress up a drink with flashy large ice rings and fun garnishes. Don't let the misconception of over-sweet juice punches from your childhood hold you back — your punch bowl cocktail can be balanced and sophisticated.