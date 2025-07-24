Cashmere Kitchens Are Trending, But They're Really Just Beige With Better PR

Kitchen trends come and go, even if you think you've finally found the one that's going to last forever. Remember the days of breakfast booths? Or fruit decor? Or the country kitchen style? They're all relics of the past now. The latest kitchen design trend making its rounds is known as the "cashmere kitchen," which is said to evoke a sense of calm and coziness similar to its namesake.

Cashmere kitchens do away with vibrant colors and mismatched wall art in favor of neutral tones like beige and brown. It's meant to scream "luxurious" and "inviting" without being too "in your face," a slightly earthy feel that eliminates the coldness of an all-white space and the gloom of an all-grey space, putting your kitchen firmly in the middle. In cashmere kitchens, you'll see beige walls and/or accent walls, beige backsplash tiles (here's the easiest way to clean a grimy backsplash), and light oak or painted cabinets paired with light quartzite countertops or a warm brown kitchen island. The idea isn't to match the same shade of beige all around, but rather to stick to a similar beige-y, brown-y, soft color palette.