Add This Earthy Booze To Your Lemonade For A Refreshing Sip
We're all about refreshing summer cocktails. Fruity punches, ice-cold slushies, mint-filled mojitos — they can all make a warm day by the pool so much better. But no drink hits the spot quite like a fresh lemonade. And while vodka is typically the go-to booze to pair with it, there's another one you need to try out: tequila.
The zesty flavors of lemonade and tequila pair perfectly together, creating a light but punchy drink that's reminiscent of a margarita. The lemonade creates a milder base than sour or margarita mix, and the tequila gives a warmer, earthier finish than vodka. It's just the right balance between tart and sweet, and it can really bring out the flavors of a good tequila.
It's also incredibly easy to make. All you need to do is fill a glass with ice, pour in a shot of your favorite tequila, top it with a good quality lemonade, and stir. It's similar to a salty dog cocktail, so much so that it's even been dubbed the salty chihuahua.
How to make the perfect tequila lemonade
Any tequila will work, but a blanco might be a better option. It has a milder flavor than a reposado or anejo, which pairs better with the sweetness of the lemonade. As for the lemonade, try to get a fresh one, or at least one that's made with real lemon juice. You could even whip up a batch from scratch using a classic lemonade recipe.
If you don't have any on hand and don't feel like making a whole pitcher, just combine simple syrup with lemon juice and add the tequila. The flavor will be more intense, but you can cut it with some soda water and herbs. If you're missing that signature margarita flavor, add in some lime and triple sec.
It's so easy to experiment with lemonade. You can try this Texas-born cocktail, another classier version of vodka lemonade, or spike lemonade with bourbon for a different flavor. Just channel your inner mixologist and get creative. If you do want some guidance, these are the best drinks to mix with lemonade, but you might find it easier to trust yourself after some test-tasting.