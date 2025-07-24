Add This Earthy Booze To Your Lemonade For A Refreshing Sip

We're all about refreshing summer cocktails. Fruity punches, ice-cold slushies, mint-filled mojitos — they can all make a warm day by the pool so much better. But no drink hits the spot quite like a fresh lemonade. And while vodka is typically the go-to booze to pair with it, there's another one you need to try out: tequila.

The zesty flavors of lemonade and tequila pair perfectly together, creating a light but punchy drink that's reminiscent of a margarita. The lemonade creates a milder base than sour or margarita mix, and the tequila gives a warmer, earthier finish than vodka. It's just the right balance between tart and sweet, and it can really bring out the flavors of a good tequila.

It's also incredibly easy to make. All you need to do is fill a glass with ice, pour in a shot of your favorite tequila, top it with a good quality lemonade, and stir. It's similar to a salty dog cocktail, so much so that it's even been dubbed the salty chihuahua.