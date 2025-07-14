This Texas-Born Cocktail Is A Classier Version Of Vodka Lemonade

When the temperature climbs, our attention turns to the most refreshing cocktails to enjoy in the summertime. Yes, we want something delicious and interesting, but it absolutely must be thirst-quenching. That's why many of us reach for something simple like a booze-ified lemonade with vodka. Not only does it require few ingredients and little time — which is key when you're hosting a barbecue, for instance, or just needing that cool sip ASAP — but it's bright and balanced between acidity, bitterness, and sweetness. In other words, it's pleasantly refreshing. Yet, what if you could enjoy something even more delicious and cooling that's still a snap to make and is elevated and intriguing? There's one Texan cocktail you need to try.

The Chilton is a Texas-born cocktail signature to the state's city of Lubbock. It's not widely known outside of West Texas, but it's time the word spread — hey, it gets hot in other places, too, right? The recipe calls for just lemon juice, soda water, and vodka, ideally garnished with a lemon wheel and salted rim. It immediately looks and feels a bit fancier than a vodka lemonade but isn't much more complicated to make. The lemon juice keeps things bright and tart, the soda water adds crisp fizz, and the vodka makes it a cheeky adult beverage. The rim is twofold: the salt both enhances our perception of flavors and, perhaps counterintuitively, helps with hydration because it pulls water into our cells. The Chilton is a crushable refresher for any summer day.